Ghana Urged to Seize Opportunities Amid US Climate Shift

The United States’ withdrawal from the Paris Agreement presents both challenges and opportunities for Ghana, particularly in its energy sector.

Denis Gyeyir, Africa Senior Programme Officer at the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), warned that the U.S. decision could lead to reduced funding for climate action, creating new openings for hydrocarbon investments.

Gyeyir advised the Ghanaian government to carefully plan its approach, positioning the country to attract these new funding streams for hydrocarbon projects. He emphasized the need for regulatory adjustments, fiscal incentives, and amendments to laws to stimulate investment in exploration, especially since the country has not signed any new Petroleum Agreements since 2018.

However, Gyeyir cautioned against over-investing in hydrocarbons, noting the risk that a future U.S. administration might rejoin the Paris Agreement and reintroduce climate funding cuts. Hydrocarbon projects, he pointed out, often require long timelines of more than a decade, making it difficult to foresee the landscape years down the line.

At the same time, Gyeyir highlighted the importance of not neglecting renewable energy in favor of hydrocarbon projects. He warned that if Ghana focused too heavily on attracting petroleum investments, it could miss out on emerging opportunities in renewable energy, which he views as the future.

Gyeyir’s comments were made during a press conference organized by the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) Alliance, which brought together experts and advocates in energy transition, anti-corruption, and climate action. The CSOs emphasized the need for a balanced approach, urging the government to not only revamp its oil sector but to simultaneously accelerate efforts in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and energy efficiency.

The CSOs also called for more coordination and higher-level leadership in energy transition efforts, recommending the establishment of a body similar to South Africa’s Presidential Climate Commission or Nigeria’s Energy Transition Implementation Working Group. This body would oversee the country’s energy transition efforts across various sectors.

The alliance also underscored the importance of aligning the energy transition strategy with Ghana’s national development goals, advocating for increased investments in renewable energy and a favorable regulatory environment. Additionally, they recommended that Ghana leverage its natural resources, such as green minerals, to further its role in global energy transitions.

For the nation to address its climate and environmental concerns, the CSOs stressed the immediate implementation of key policies like the ‘Tree for Life’ and ‘Blue Water Initiative’, aimed at reforestation and sustainable agricultural practices. Furthermore, they urged the government to ban new mining activities in forest reserves and encourage innovative farming techniques that protect ecosystems, which would contribute to both climate resilience and economic sustainability.

While Ghana faces challenges in navigating these complex decisions, Gyeyir and the CSOs agree that a thoughtful, forward-looking approach is essential for the country’s sustainable energy future and climate leadership.