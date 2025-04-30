Ghana Urged to Shift from Interest Rate Hikes to Capital Markets for Inflation Control

Kwabena Boateng, Deputy Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, has proposed a strategic pivot toward capital market financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as a sustainable alternative to Ghana’s reliance on interest rate hikes for curbing inflation.

Speaking at the 2025 Money Summit organized by The Business & Financial Times, Boateng argued that traditional monetary tools, while effective short-term fixes, risk stifling economic growth by raising borrowing costs for businesses critical to Ghana’s economy.

“Raising interest rates remains a valuable tool, but Ghana must adopt nuanced, long-term solutions,” Boateng said. He emphasized that excessive credit expansion through banks often fuels inflationary pressures, whereas channeling domestic capital into bonds, equity, and other market instruments could ease strain on the financial sector while supporting productive investments.

Ghana, like many developing economies, faces the dual challenge of stimulating credit growth to boost economic activity and controlling inflation, which stood at 23.2% year-on-year as of May 2024. Frequent interest rate adjustments by the Bank of Ghana have stabilized the cedi and tempered price rises but have also escalated loan costs for SMEs, which contribute over 70% to GDP and employ 80% of the workforce.

Boateng’s proposal aims to diversify funding sources for businesses, particularly SMEs, by deepening capital market participation. “Encouraging firms to raise medium- to long-term financing through markets reduces reliance on bank loans, mitigates inflation risks, and fosters sustainable growth,” he explained. This approach could also alleviate pressure on banks, which currently shoulder most financing burdens, and prevent economic overheating from rapid credit expansion.

The call aligns with broader appeals for integrated policymaking that combines monetary, fiscal, and market-driven strategies. Economists note that Ghana’s capital market remains underutilized, with corporate bond issuance accounting for less than 5% of total financial sector assets. Expanding this segment could provide SMEs with affordable, stable funding while insulating them from volatile interest rate cycles.

However, challenges persist, including limited investor appetite for SME securities and gaps in financial literacy. Success would require regulatory reforms to streamline listing processes and incentives to attract institutional investors.

As Ghana navigates persistent inflation and currency volatility, Boateng’s appeal highlights a critical crossroads: balancing immediate stabilization with long-term structural reforms. For SMEs, often dubbed the economy’s backbone, access to diversified financing may prove pivotal in sustaining growth and resilience amid global uncertainties.