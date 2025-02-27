Ghana Urged to Tackle Corruption and Avoid Excessive Borrowing for Economic Stability

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has issued a stark warning to the Ghanaian government, urging President John Dramani Mahama to prioritize the fight against corruption and avoid rushing back to the international bond market.

The call comes as the country grapples with the lingering effects of corruption and a recent debt crisis that has shaken its economic foundations.

Corruption, the IFS emphasized, remains a major obstacle to Ghana’s development. A 2021 survey by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) revealed that 17.4 million bribes, totaling GH₵5 billion, were paid to public officials in a single year. This pervasive issue manifests in various forms, including payroll fraud, rigged procurement processes, inflated contracts, and the mismanagement of public assets. These practices drain public resources, undermine service delivery, and create an unfavorable environment for businesses, ultimately stifling economic growth.

“Corruption has long wreaked havoc on the country’s development,” the IFS stated in its report. “The government must take serious and effective steps to curb its malignant effects on governance and development.”

To combat corruption, the IFS recommended swift and severe punishment for individuals found guilty of corrupt practices, regardless of their political affiliation or social status. The think tank also called for a comprehensive review of public institutions to identify and reform corruption-prone areas. Additionally, the IFS stressed the importance of building a merit-based, disciplined, and efficient public sector focused on high performance and meeting public needs. A competent administration, the report argued, would reduce opportunities for corruption and improve governance.

Beyond corruption, the IFS cautioned the government against returning to the international bond market for borrowing. Ghana’s history of debt crises, including the 2001 HIPC crisis and the 2022 debt crisis, serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with excessive borrowing. The 2022 crisis, triggered by a loss of access to international capital markets after credit rating downgrades, highlighted the dangers of over-reliance on external debt.

The IFS urged the government to learn from the past three years, during which Ghana managed without borrowing from international bond markets. This period, the think tank noted, forced the government to pursue lower fiscal deficits, a stance that should be maintained to minimize borrowing needs.

“The government should not look for the least opportunity to return to the international bond market,” the IFS warned. “Past experience shows it is especially imperative to avoid sliding back into another foreign debt entanglement.”

The think tank also highlighted the Bank of Ghana’s Gold Purchase Programme as a successful example of increasing international reserves without creating additional debt. This initiative, the IFS argued, demonstrates how Ghana can leverage its natural resources for self-reliance and economic stability.

The IFS’s recommendations come at a critical juncture for Ghana, as the government seeks to stabilize the economy, rebuild fiscal credibility, and address longstanding issues of corruption. By prioritizing anti-corruption efforts, maintaining fiscal discipline, and avoiding excessive borrowing, the government can create a more stable and prosperous future for the country.

The report underscores the importance of strong governance and prudent economic management in overcoming Ghana’s challenges. As the nation looks to reset its economic trajectory, the fight against corruption and the avoidance of debt traps will be key to achieving sustainable development and restoring public confidence in the government’s ability to deliver.