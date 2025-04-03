Ghana Urged to Tap Natural Resources, Remittances for Central Bank Recapitalization

Financial analyst Dr. Richmond Atuahene has called on Ghana’s government to leverage the country’s natural resource wealth and inward remittance flows to recapitalize the Bank of Ghana (BoG), avoiding further strain on a national budget burdened by debt and fiscal constraints.

The proposal follows the central bank’s sustained negative equity position, which ballooned to GH¢53 billion ($3.4 billion) after losses linked to the 2022–2023 domestic debt restructuring program.

In a policy paper reviewed by the BFT, Atuahene argued that traditional recapitalization methods—such as asset transfers or suspending profit distributions—are insufficient given Ghana’s limited access to international capital markets and a public debt exceeding 80% of GDP. Instead, he urged innovative reforms, including revising fiscal terms for oil, gas, and mining sectors to capture higher state revenues and tightening oversight of the $4.7 billion annual remittance market to bolster foreign exchange reserves.

“Ghana’s natural resources and diaspora remittances represent underutilized collateral that can stabilize the central bank without deepening fiscal deficits,” Atuahene said. He emphasized that updating laws like the Petroleum Act (2016) and Minerals and Mining Act (2019) could enable production-sharing agreements or resource-backed financing, while stricter enforcement of the Foreign Exchange Act (2006) would curb externalization of remittance funds.

The proposal aligns with IMF recommendations to restore the BoG’s financial health, critical for maintaining monetary policy credibility amid persistent inflation and currency volatility. Atuahene also endorsed diaspora bonds—a tool used by India and Nigeria—to tap into Ghana’s overseas community for low-cost foreign currency financing.

Systemic Reforms Proposed

Atuahene’s roadmap includes establishing a dedicated BoG department to monitor remittance inflows, mirroring Bangladesh’s model where 90% of such funds flow through formal channels. He further urged closed-door negotiations with mining and oil firms to renegotiate contracts, suggesting debt-equity swaps or revised royalty frameworks could unlock immediate liquidity.

While the Finance Ministry has yet to comment, the plan faces skepticism. Critics note Ghana’s history of opaque resource deals and question whether remittance regulations can be enforced amid widespread informal transfer networks. Others warn that using mineral reserves as collateral risks repeating past cycles of resource-backed loans, which have contributed to debt distress in Mozambique and Zambia.

The debate over BoG’s recapitalization underscores a broader dilemma for resource-rich African economies: how to monetize natural assets without exacerbating debt or governance risks. Ghana’s gold and oil sectors, which contributed 14% of GDP in 2023, have long been eyed as revenue catalysts, yet inefficiencies and legacy contracts limit state gains. Atuahene’s emphasis on contract renegotiation echoes Zambia’s recent moves to revise mining terms, though success hinges on balancing investor confidence with fiscal equity.

Similarly, the focus on remittances—Ghana’s second-largest source of foreign exchange after cocoa—reflects a regional trend. Nigeria’s central bank introduced dollar bonds for its diaspora in 2023, while Kenya leverages mobile platforms like M-Pesa to channel formal inflows. Yet Ghana’s challenge lies in formalizing a sector where 40% of transfers reportedly bypass banking systems, according to World Bank data.

The IMF’s push for a solvent BoG is tied to Ghana’s $3 billion loan program, which mandates restoring debt sustainability. However, past resource-backed deals, such as the 2017 Agyapa Royalties Agreement, collapsed amid transparency concerns, highlighting the political tightrope. With elections approaching, the government’s ability to depoliticize reforms—while navigating vested interests in mining and remittance sectors—will determine whether this latest proposal becomes a blueprint or another missed opportunity.