Ghana urges more investments in Africa’s higher education

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has called for more investments in higher education to drive Africa’s transformation.

Mahama made this call on Monday while addressing the 10th Anniversary celebration of Africa Higher Education Centers of Excellence, a World Bank-funded program to support higher education on the continent.

The Ghanaian president said Africa still grapples with challenges like the shortage of advanced clinical skills and prohibitive capital costs that stifle innovation and energy infrastructure.

Mahama said Africa’s continued research collaboration offers a way to enable institutions to pool resources, share expertise, and develop scalable artificial intelligence and automation solutions.

“Through sustained economic engagement and coordinated investment, we can equip the next generation with the technical and entrepreneurial skills to harness these technologies, drive local innovation, and position Africa as a competitive force in the fourth industrial revolution,” the Ghanaian president stressed.

He said collaboration is critical because current challenges, including public health crises, food security, climate resilience, and digital transformation, are too costly and knowledge-intensive to tackle in national isolation.

Mahama pledged that Ghana would continue to work hand-in-hand with its partners across the continent and beyond, offering the strength of economic institutions, the expertise of researchers, and the energy of the youth to advance the continent’s shared goals.