Ghana Vegetable Exporters Call for AfCFTA Reforms

The Vegetable Producers and Exporters Association of Ghana has urged the AfCFTA Secretariat to remove longstanding structural and logistical barriers that hinder intra-African trade.

The call comes amid a recent 10 per cent tariff hike by the U.S. government on imported goods, a move that has intensified external trade pressures on the continent.

Dr Felix Mawuli Kamassah, President of the Association, stressed the urgent need to address these impediments to enable agricultural exporters to tap into regional markets. He questioned the effectiveness of internal trade efforts in the face of infrastructural bottlenecks and cumbersome border procedures. Dr Kamassah pointed to the difficulties faced by traders, such as onion exporters from Niger, who encounter multiple checkpoints, delays, and informal levies when transporting their goods across borders.

The Association clarified that it is not seeking subsidies or financial support. Rather, it is advocating for a streamlined regulatory environment, efficient logistics, fair customs procedures, and a harmonized framework for trade. “We’re not asking for handouts. We’re asking for access to efficient logistics, fair customs procedures, and a harmonized regulatory framework,” Dr Kamassah stated. He warned that without decisive action, the vision of a unified African trade bloc might remain unrealized.

AfCFTA is positioning itself as the world’s largest free trade area by the number of participating countries, aiming to connect 1.4 billion people and a combined GDP of over 3.4 trillion dollars. However, industry analysts have cautioned that without substantial improvements in infrastructure and trade facilitation, the promise of a borderless African market may falter.

The appeal by Ghana’s vegetable exporters reflects a broader recognition among regional traders that addressing systemic challenges is critical for enhancing Africa’s economic resilience. The emphasis on dismantling both literal and figurative roadblocks offers a practical roadmap toward a more integrated and prosperous intra-African market.