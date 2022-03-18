Ghana: Vice President Bawumia To Host Public Sector Leaders At 3rd Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards

The Vice President of Ghana, H.E Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is set to host African public sector leaders in the 3rd edition of the Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards (APSCA 2022).

The event is scheduled to hold May 11-13th 2022 at the Plush Kempinski Hotel, Accra Ghana.

APSCA organized by InstinctWave, in Collaboration with the Office of the Head of Service has also announced the call for entries for nominations for the three-day event.

Now in its third year, APSCA 2022 themed, “Repositioning Africa’s Public Sector for Sustainable Development, will bring together all levels of government stakeholders to showcase international and local case studies, their projects, innovations that stood them out to be more citizen-centric, vibrant, transformative and sustainable.

The event is an invigorating week-long event with activities such as sporting, games, awards and dinner among others. The Conference will feature thought leaders to share ideas, discuss the newest trends, economic issues and experiences from across different countries.

Speaking on the event, Mr Akin Naphtal, the GCEO of InstinctWave, the organizer of the event, said “APSCA will reward public sector agencies and leaders who have showcased excellence in policy innovation and exceptional leadership at various levels of governance.”

Expected to attend are public and private sectors’ decision-makers as well as other stakeholders from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda and some other Middle Eastern Africa Countries.

Top 50 outstanding Public Sector Leaders who have delivered extraordinary value, exceptional leadership would be announced and recognized at the award night.

Nominations and submission of entries has begun and closes 22nd of April, 2022 through our website www.africapublicsector.com

ABOUT APSCA

African citizens are demanding real-time public services from government agencies, for Africa to grow exponentially as expected, the public sector must play a key role in this development.

The 3rd Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards (APSCA) 2022 will bring together, leaders in the public and private sector with opportunities to build partnerships, share insights on strategies, policies and best practices that will drive more efficient and smarter public services in Africa.

The award night will celebrate and recognize outstanding state-owned organisations, public sector agencies, ministries and leaders demonstrating excellence in leadership, policy innovations, service delivery, inspiring innovations and individuals raising the benchmark of excellence that leaded to socio-economic growth across Africa.