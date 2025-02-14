Ghana Vows Dual Approach to Secure Lasting Peace in Bawku

Ghana’s Defence Minister, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ending the protracted conflict in Bawku, emphasizing a dual strategy combining security enforcement and traditional mediation.

The pledge came during a high-profile meeting with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on February 14, 2025, where officials outlined plans to stabilize the volatile Upper East Region.

Joined by Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak and Chief of the Defence Staff Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Dr. Boamah stressed President John Dramani Mahama’s resolve to pursue both military and cultural solutions. “President Mahama is intensifying efforts on two fronts: bolstering security and supporting traditional conflict-resolution mechanisms,” Boamah stated after the meeting. “We are unwavering in our mission to deliver sustainable peace.”

The Asantehene, revered for his mediation in past regional disputes, has been instrumental in bridging divides between the feuding Mamprusi and Kusasi communities. His involvement signals a strategic pivot to leverage Ghana’s chieftaincy institution, long seen as a moral authority in local governance. “Otumfuo’s leadership in traditional dialogue complements our security measures,” Boamah noted. “This synergy is critical to addressing both immediate violence and underlying grievances.”

Challenges



Bawku’s conflict, rooted in decades-old chieftaincy and land disputes, has defied multiple resolutions, with sporadic clashes displacing thousands and stifling economic growth. Past governments have oscillated between heavy-handed crackdowns and temporary truces, often neglecting grassroots reconciliation. The current strategy, however, aims to marry state resources with cultural legitimacy—a model previously tested in Dagbon’s successful peace process, where Otumfuo played a pivotal role.

Yet skepticism lingers. Critics argue that military presence alone cannot dismantle deep-seated tensions. “Deploying soldiers calms the streets but doesn’t heal communities,” said Emmanual Atinga, a conflict analyst based in Tamale. “Traditional leaders need sustained support, not just symbolic gestures, to foster lasting unity.”

A Delicate Balance

The government’s approach faces logistical and political hurdles. While security forces work to disarm militias and curb cross-border smuggling—a key funding source for violence—Otumfuo’s mediators navigate intricate clan loyalties and historical grievances. The Interior Ministry has pledged additional resources for community engagement programs, though details remain scarce.

Meanwhile, residents express cautious hope. “We’ve seen talks collapse before, but Otumfuo’s involvement gives us faith,” said Fatima Alhassan, a trader in Bawku. “Still, we need jobs and schools, not just promises.” Her sentiment underscores the broader challenge: peacebuilding in a region where 60% of youth are unemployed, making them easy recruits for conflict.

As the Mahama administration rallies behind this hybrid strategy, questions loom about timelines and transparency. Will traditional leaders receive the autonomy needed to negotiate freely? Can security forces avoid the excesses of past operations? For now, officials project confidence. “This isn’t a quick fix,” admitted Boamah, “but we’re committed to the long haul.”

The world watches as Ghana seeks to blend ancestral wisdom with modern statecraft—a test of whether tradition and tanks can coexist in the pursuit of peace.