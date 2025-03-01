Ghana Vows to Compete in Global E-Sports Arena, Minister Announces Strategic Push

Ghana’s Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, has declared the government’s commitment to propelling the nation into the rapidly expanding world of competitive gaming, warning that the country “cannot afford to be left behind” as digital sports reshape global entertainment.

During a pivotal meeting with the Ghana E-Sports Federation on February 28, 2025, Adams outlined plans to integrate e-sports into national sports policy, citing its potential to engage youth and tap into a multibillion-dollar industry.

“The world is racing toward electronic sports participation, and Ghana must secure its place at the table,” Adams stated, emphasizing the need for strategic investment. He revealed the government is revising the national Sports Act to formally recognize e-sports, ensuring legislative support for funding, infrastructure, and athlete development. The move aligns with global trends—the e-sports market is projected to exceed $1.8 billion in revenue this year, with Africa emerging as a key growth region.

Adams urged federation leaders to aggressively pursue international partnerships and sponsorships, highlighting over $1 trillion in global sports development funds as a potential lifeline. However, he cautioned that cybersecurity threats could undermine progress, calling for robust safeguards to protect competitions and participants. “We must build this sector on secure foundations,” he stressed.

Igor Boumekpo, President of Ghana’s E-Sports Federation, welcomed the minister’s pledge, describing it as a “game-changer” for grassroots talent. His appeal for government-backed e-sports centers in all 16 regions aims to democratize access, particularly in underserved areas where gaming hubs could double as tech education platforms.

Ghana’s push mirrors regional momentum, with Senegal and South Africa recently hosting continental tournaments. Yet challenges persist: limited internet penetration in rural zones and fluctuating power supplies remain hurdles. Critics argue that without sustained funding and private sector collaboration, e-sports could struggle to transition from niche hobby to mainstream sport.

The minister’s announcement signals a broader shift in how African nations view digital economies. By betting on e-sports, Ghana aims to harness its youthful population—60% under age 25—while diversifying its tech ecosystem beyond traditional sectors. Success, however, hinges on translating policy pledges into playable realities.

As global e-sports leagues scout emerging markets, Ghana’s bid to cultivate homegrown stars could position it as a continental leader—provided it levels up both infrastructure and inclusivity.