Ghana Vows to Curb Port Revenue Losses and Bolster Local Industries

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, has pledged to strengthen port revenue collection and support domestic manufacturers through a renewed partnership with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The initiative aims to address systemic leakages, unfair import practices, and tax burdens stifling local industries, particularly in the plastics sector.

Following a meeting with the Plastic Manufacturers Association of Ghana, Dr. Forson announced on Facebook that the government will “work closely with the GRA to seal loopholes at the ports,” emphasizing efforts to curb abuse of import exemptions and the influx of substandard goods. Stakeholders highlighted challenges such as high production taxes, export barriers, and competition from undervalued foreign imports.

“Products that can be produced locally must not be imported,” Dr. Forson stated, outlining plans to prioritize local manufacturing, job creation, and value addition. He linked these measures to broader macroeconomic reforms, including inflation control and stabilizing the cedi, which he said would reduce port charges and lower business costs.

The collaboration with the GRA will focus on tightening compliance, enhancing oversight, and ensuring fair competition for Ghanaian businesses. Dr. Forson reiterated the administration’s commitment to “protecting local industries” as a cornerstone of economic resilience, aligning with goals to reduce import dependency and foster self-reliant growth.

The announcement comes amid ongoing struggles to balance trade deficits and boost domestic production. Analysts note that effective implementation will require addressing corruption, modernizing port logistics, and ensuring policy coherence across sectors. Success could bolster Ghana’s industrial base, while setbacks risk deepening reliance on foreign goods and erratic revenue streams.