Ghana vows to exploit data to boost participation in AfCFTA

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday pledged to boost Ghanaian businesses’ participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with accurate market data.

Samuel Annim, the government statistician at the GSS, made the pledge at the launch of the Ghana 2023 Integrated Business Establishment Survey (IBES) aimed at providing businesses with data for informed business decision-making.

“Firms can use the IBES data for strategic business decisions to enhance their turnover and competitive advantage. The data will also help foreign business partners to make strategic business decisions in locating local partners and input sources, facilitating global partnerships in the advent of the AfCFTA,” he stated.

Annim added that the data would facilitate business growth and revenue-generating opportunities for communities and boost localized economic growth and development.

Ghana hosts the Secretariat of AfCFTA. Since its inception in 2020, Ghana has been working with the private sector to enable local businesses to take advantage of opportunities under the AfCFTA to boost economic growth and create jobs for the youth. Enditem