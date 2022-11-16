Ghana warns public against non-essential travels to Abuja

The Ghanaian government on Wednesday warned the public against traveling to the Nigerian capital Abuja over security concerns.

A statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said the travel advisory follows the precarious situation in the capital and the subsequent directive by Nigerian local authorities to hotels operating in residential buildings to shut down.

“While advising travelers who must travel out of necessity to Abuja to take precautionary measures, the ministry will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates to the public when the situation improves,” it added.

Travels between Ghana and Nigeria, the two largest economies in West Africa, are frequent. However, violent crimes such as armed robbery, assault, and kidnapping in Nigeria have been concerns for many travelers in recent years. Enditem