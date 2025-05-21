Ghana Water Company MD Admits No Contract Was Signed With Adu-Boahene, GHC1.3m monthly payments were not to him

The Managing Director of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Adam Mutawakilu, has distanced the state utility from any direct contractual relationship with Mr. Kwabena Adu-Boahene, the embattled former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, amid a growing scandal involving alleged financial misconduct.

Appearing on TV3’s Hot Issues with Keminni Amanor on Sunday, May 18, Mr. Mutawakilu stated emphatically that Ghana Water Company did not sign any agreement with Adu-Boahene or any private firm associated with him. Instead, he said, the agreement was with Ghana’s National Security.

“Ghana Water Ltd had been paying GHC1.3m every month since 2018 to BNC. Ghana Water Ltd did not enter into any agreement with any individual (Kwabena Adu-Boahene), but with National Security,” he stated.

His clarification follows startling disclosures by Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine, who announced that funds intended for National Security had allegedly been diverted into private accounts controlled by BNC Communications Bureau Limited.

A-G claim

At a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday (April 30, 2025), the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, disclosed that the former Director of the National Signals Bureau, Mr Kwabena Adu-Boahene, will soon be charged for his alleged role in a GH₵1.3 million internet services scandal involving Ghana Water Limited.

According to Dr Ayine, Mr Adu-Boahene orchestrated an improper financial arrangement in which his private company, BNC Communication Bureau Limited, received substantial sums from Ghana Water Limited under the pretext of providing secure internet services supposedly through the government’s Bureau of National Communications (BNC).

“The contract documents showed that Ghana Water was to pay BNC the sum of GH₵650,000 every two weeks for secured internet services from BNC,” the Attorney-General said.

However, instead of payments being routed to the official BNC, Mr Adu-Boahene is alleged to have supplied his company’s bank account details to Ghana Water, which made routine payments to his private entity.

“So, every month, Mr Adu Boahene’s company received a total sum of GH₵1.3 million from Ghana Water Limited in exchange for internet services provided by the government,” Dr Ayine said.

He further indicated that initial investigations have uncovered that Mr Adu-Boahene’s company received over GH₵6 million through this arrangement, which has now been deemed a “criminal enterprise.”

“Our investigations have revealed that, conservatively, Mr. Adu-Boahene received in excess of GH₵6,000,000 from Ghana Water Limited,” Dr Ayine said, adding that the docket on the matter is almost complete.

“We are about completing the docket on that investigation and will charge him and his accomplices in that criminal enterprise separately,” he stated.

The Attorney-General explained that the delay in bringing charges was to ensure that the financial transactions involved were not interrelated with other ongoing probes.