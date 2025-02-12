Ghana Water Company Suspends November Recruits Amid Audit

In a move that has sparked concern among employees and industry watchers, Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has suspended all recruits hired in November 2024, along with those not yet on the payroll as of January 2025.

Acting Managing Director Adam Mutawakilu signed a letter on February 11, 2025, explaining that the suspension is necessary to conduct a comprehensive audit of the recruitment process.

The timing of this decision is notable, coming on the heels of directives reportedly issued by the Chief of Staff, which called for the termination of all appointments made after the December 7 elections. While officials stress that the audit is intended to ensure transparency and proper adherence to hiring protocols, critics worry that such sweeping actions could undermine morale and disrupt service delivery at a time when efficient operations are critical.

Some observers view this development as part of a broader pattern of post-election administrative shake-ups, raising questions about the consistency and fairness of public sector appointments. As the audit gets underway, affected staff and the public alike are left to wonder about the long-term impact on both employment practices and the day-to-day functioning of Ghana’s water services.