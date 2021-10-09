Ghana Water Ladies hold Annual Delegates Conference in Takoradi

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) Ladies Association has held its Annual Delegates Conference in Takoradi with a call on members to help improve upon services to ensure client satisfaction.

Delegates also elected new executives to run the association.

Mrs Serena Kwakye Mintah, Upper West Regional Chief Manager of GWCL who read a speech on behalf of the Managing Director, Dr Clifford Braimah said it was heartwarming to see a significant number of women in the company rising to occupy top management positions.

She lauded the critical role the ladies had played and continue to play in the company through their regular lectures, seminars and panel discussions, which had changed the work ethics, culture, attitude and commitment of their members.

“There have been occasions where you have embarked on outreach programmes to improve upon the company’s image as a good corporate citizen. That is indeed very commendable. We highly congratulate you on the occasional education drives you undertake on the need for the public to use water judiciously and to pay their water bills promptly”, she stated.

According to her, women’s involvement in water management had been considered crucial to improving programme and project effectiveness due to women’s considered roles, concerns and priorities in water management.

Most water conferences have called for the incorporation of a gender perspective into water policies and Programme, she added.

Mrs. Mintah said the GWCL would continue to offer equal opportunities to both men and women in the company for them to realize their potentials for the benefit of the company and its valued customers.

Mr Mac-Doe Hanyabui, Western Regional Chief Manager of GWCL lauded the instrumental role the Association had played since its inception in May 1989 as members through their revenue mobilization exercises, had ensured that the GWCL was ‘liquid’ when it mattered most.

He said their efforts such as moving from house-to-house to collect much-needed revenue to reduce the company’s arrears to significant levels were much commendable.

He asked members to elect leaders who could best champion the hopes and aspirations of the Association.

Mrs Juliana Konama Asiamah, outgoing President of the Association touted some of the achievements of the Association and said as its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), it provided a mechanized borehole for residents of Hwibaa, a community in the Ahafo-Ano South-West District in the Ashanti Region.

She encouraged members of the Association to consult each other when necessary to make their work easier and offer the needed support to each other.

That, she stressed would inure to the benefit of all members and the company at large.

Mrs. Hannah Dawood was elected the new President of the Association with Madam Salome Tom as the Vice President, Mrs. Adelide Denkyi as Secretary and Madam Doris Asantewaa as Assistant Secretary.

The rest are Rev. Mary Quartey (Financial Secretary), Madam Matilda Torku (Treasurer), Madam Sylvia Nukpeza (Protocol Officer), Madam Rose Bekoe (Assistant Protocol Officer) and Madam Fransisca Faapiel (Welfare Officer).

Mrs. Hannah Dawood on behalf of the new executives, thanked the members for the confidence reposed in them and pledged to work hard to further lift the image of the Association and the company at large.

A presentation was made to the outgoing President by the Western Regional branch for her visionary leadership, hard work and dedication over the years that she had been in leadership and wished her the very best in her retirement.