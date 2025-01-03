Ghana Water Limited Announces Temporary Shutdown of Bonsa Headworks Due to Illegal Mining Impact

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has announced the temporary shutdown of the Bonsa Headworks, a critical facility that provides 75% of the potable water supply for Tarkwa and its surrounding communities.

In a memo released on January 2, 2025, GWL cited the severe contamination of the Bonsa River, which serves as the facility’s primary water source, as the reason for the closure. The contamination, primarily caused by illegal mining activities, locally known as galamsey, has rendered the water untreatable.

“We have tried all that we could but to no avail, hence the shutdown,” the company stated in its memo. The shutdown is expected to disrupt water supply in Tarkwa, leaving residents to rely on alternative, potentially less reliable, water sources.

The temporary closure underscores the growing challenges that illegal mining poses to Ghana’s water resources, highlighting the environmental damage that continues to affect vital services. GWL assured the public that it is closely monitoring the situation, with the goal of resuming operations as soon as the water quality improves to acceptable standards. The company also promised to provide regular updates on the situation.

This development adds to the ongoing concerns over galamsey’s devastating effects on the environment and infrastructure in various parts of the country. It serves as a stark reminder of the need for continued efforts to combat illegal mining and protect Ghana’s natural resources for future generations.