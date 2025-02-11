Ghana Water Limited Receives Praise as Government Pledges Universal Water Access

Minister Kenneth Gilbert Adjei visited the Ghana Water Limited head office in Accra this week to commend the utility for its ongoing efforts to expand urban water supply and improve service delivery.

In his discussion with Managing Director Adam Mutawakilu, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring every Ghanaian has access to safe and affordable water—a goal he stressed is not merely an aspiration but a fundamental right.

During the visit, Minister Adjei took note of the extensive work already underway at GWL, which currently manages 92 water systems serving roughly 17 million people. The Managing Director outlined a range of initiatives, from expanding transmission lines between Kpong and Tema to modernizing water treatment facilities, replacing aging pumps, and installing Automatic Voltage Regulators. A major focus remains on reducing non-revenue water—lost through leaks, theft, and metering inaccuracies—a persistent challenge that hampers the utility’s revenue and its capacity to reinvest in improvements.

Adjei was particularly heartened by GWL’s adoption of innovative approaches such as upgrading metering systems and using drone and GIS technology to identify and address leaks swiftly. The Minister stressed that while these challenges are real, the government is ready to back GWL through strategic investments and policy support to turn these plans into lasting improvements.

This visit comes at a critical time as Ghana works to meet increasing urban demand and build a more resilient water infrastructure. Critics of past water policies have often pointed to inefficiencies and lapses in maintenance, but today’s discussions signal a renewed focus on accountability and long-term sustainability. Observers note that if these initiatives succeed, Ghana could set a strong example for other nations struggling with similar water management issues.

In his closing remarks, Minister Adjei acknowledged the hard work of GWL’s teams and reiterated that improving water service delivery is a top priority for the government. The commitment to universal water access, he added, is not just about infrastructure but about ensuring that the benefits of development reach every household in Ghana. The hope is that with continued support and innovative strategies, challenges like non-revenue water will soon become a relic of the past, paving the way for a future where every citizen can enjoy the security and dignity that comes with reliable access to clean water.