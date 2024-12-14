Ghana Water Limited Shuts Down Ashanti Region Plants Over Demolition of Managers’ Bungalows

Ghana Water Limited (GWL) has taken the drastic step of shutting down all major water treatment plants in the Ashanti Region in protest of the alleged unlawful demolition of two managers’ bungalows by private developers.

This move follows an unsuccessful attempt to resolve the issue after a 48-hour ultimatum issued by the company’s Workers’ Union expired on Friday, December 13, 2024.

Philip Asante, the National Assistant Secretary of the Junior Staff at GWL, condemned the demolition as “unnecessary” and “unlawful,” stressing that the shutdown of the treatment plants was a necessary response to the violation of the company’s property rights. “The shutdown was a necessary step, a condition to address the issue, and as of now, nothing has been done to resolve it,” Asante told Asaase News. “We operate a 24-hour system, and if we receive confirmation that our request has been addressed, we’ll be ready to resume operations.”

The shutdown has disrupted water supply to several areas in the Ashanti Region, including Obuasi, Mampong, Tepa, and Konongo, with residents already experiencing significant shortages. There are growing concerns over a potential public health crisis if the issue remains unresolved.

The demolished bungalows, located in the Nhyiaeso and Danyame areas of Kumasi, were home to senior managers of GWL. The private developers, reportedly planning a redevelopment project on the land, have cleared the area, including plans to demolish five additional residences. However, reports indicate that GWL management has not yet moved into newly built bungalows meant to replace the demolished structures.

The land on which the bungalows were situated is part of a 400-acre area ceded to the Asantehene. Despite this, GWL has been unable to provide proof of ownership of the property in question, according to the Lands Commission. The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council has outlined a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement to replace the demolished bungalows, but GWL staff have denied any knowledge of this arrangement.

Asante explained that the narrative provided to the workers suggested they would be relocated to new structures, but with an expectation of paying rent. This arrangement was not agreed upon by the managers, who maintained that ownership of the property was a non-negotiable issue. “Since the property is owned by a limited liability company, anyone looking to pursue such discussions should engage directly with management,” he said.

The Workers’ Union has made it clear that until their concerns are addressed, the shutdown of water treatment plants in the region will continue.