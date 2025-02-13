Ghana Water Halts November 2024 Hires Amid Government Directive

Ghana Water Limited has suspended all recruitment conducted in November 2024 following a directive from the Chief of Staff that nullifies these appointments.

The decision comes on the heels of an earlier mandate instructing all heads of government institutions to cancel recruitments made after December 7, 2024—a move aimed at reinforcing good governance practices.

In a statement issued on February 11, GWL clarified that the suspension affects recruits posted to various regions who had not yet been integrated into the payroll by January 2025. Management emphasized that this step is necessary to conduct a comprehensive review and audit of the recruitment process, ensuring that future appointments meet transparency and compliance standards.

While the statement hinted that additional measures might be forthcoming, the development has already stirred debate over recruitment policies within state institutions. Critics argue that the move may signal a broader government initiative to scrutinize hiring practices across agencies, potentially reshaping employment protocols in the public sector. As the deadline for submitting detailed implementation reports on the directive approaches on February 17, 2025, observers will be closely watching how institutions adjust to these new governance requirements.