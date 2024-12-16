Ghana Water Limited Workers Suspend Strike After Emergency Meeting

The Workers Union of Ghana Water Limited (GWL) in the Ashanti Region has suspended its three-day strike following an emergency meeting with the company’s Board and Management.

The industrial action had been triggered by unlawful attacks on the residences of Chief Managers, which the Union regarded as a serious threat to the safety of its members.

The strike, which had caused widespread water supply disruptions, sparked significant public concern. Speaking to the media on December 16, Union representatives acknowledged the inconvenience caused to customers but expressed confidence that GWL management would take concrete steps to safeguard personnel and hold the perpetrators accountable.

Emmanuel Okpoti, Vice Chair of the Senior Staff Association of GWL in Ashanti, emphasized that the decision to suspend the strike was made in the interest of public service. However, he issued a stern warning that if management fails to address the safety concerns of workers and take action against those responsible for the attacks, the Union would not hesitate to resume the strike.

“We’ve backed down on our demands and returned to production and supply to the people of Asanteman. Our actions were in solidarity with the people, as the siege at the managers’ bungalows was a clear display of impunity,” Okpoti said. “If the necessary steps are not taken, we will not hesitate to take further action.”

The Union assured customers that while the strike was disruptive, it was a necessary measure to protect the safety and future of both the company and the region. Some water stations have already resumed operations, but the Union remains vigilant, stressing that the suspension of the strike is conditional on management’s follow-through on security measures and accountability.