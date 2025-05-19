Ghana Water Limited’s Bottled Water Venture Began in 2018, Former MD Clarifies

Ghana Water Limited (GWL), the government-owned utility company responsible for urban water distribution, commenced commercial production of bottled water in 2018 under the Akufo-Addo administration, contrary to recent claims of a new venture.

This clarification comes from former managing director Clifford Braimah, who oversaw the launch of subsidiary G-Water Limited.

The initiative followed GWL’s 2013 reorganization, which merged it with Ghana Urban Water Limited. A Special Business Unit, later replaced by the Business Development Unit in 2015, spearheaded the project. By 2017, contractor Blessedfields Limited began constructing the Kpong bottling plant, with commercial operations starting in December 2018 at 3,000 bottles hourly. Production later doubled to 6,000 bottles hourly, with plans to reach 12,000.

Braimah refuted current MD Adam Mutawakilu’s suggestion of an impending bottled water launch, stating, “That started in 2018… At best, he should say he’s boosting inherited plans.”

As of June 2024, GWL serves 14 million Ghanaians through 84 water systems, producing 209 million gallons daily. The company employs 5,755 staff and maintains an 84.2% urban access rate.