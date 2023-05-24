“Ghana Week in DC” launched in Accra

The Embassy of Ghana in Washington D.C, in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority, has launched the “Ghana Week in DC” in Accra with a call on Ghanaians to be part of the outreach to showcase Ghana’s rich culture.

The “Ghana Week in DC” will be an annual event in Washington DC which would consist of activities to showcase Ghana’s tourism ecosystem, arts, culture, trade, investment opportunities and football.

“It also aims to create awareness for and about Ghanaian arts, music, among others while promoting Ghanaian tourism and culture, with the main highlight of the week being a football match

between one of Ghana’s Premier League teams and DC United.”

The celebration is also in partnership with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana Football Association (GFA), Embassy of Ghana – Washington, DC, City of DC, Mayor Office and PKB Enterprises.

Mr Akwasi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), in his welcome statement, touted Ghana’s achievement in the global community and music industry over the decades.

He said ‘Beyond the Return’ was about partnership, adding that the “Ghana Week in DC” was one of the partnerships to put Ghana out there and within the diaspora.

According to him, “the Authority is excited with the outcomes of its partnership outreach culminating in the organising of this celebration”, saying it would help cement the gains of the Return.”

Mr Jamil Maraby, Director of Marketing, GFA stated that football had a pulling power, saying that the sports would bring more attention to the Ghana Week, hence the need for his outfit to partner in the celebration.

“We have the Ghana Week and it only entails forums on arts and culture, but with this one we intend to bring much more attention to it, and the football aspect would help do that and make it successful.”

Mr Maraby appealed to the organisers to make sure event comes to stay as a yearly event that people across the world would look up to.

Mr Chares Opoku Mensah, Head, Public Relations, and Communications Division, GIPC said the project would showcase Ghana “not leaving anything out. From business, culture and arts, entertainment, football, but we are using the soccer to lead the charge to open the door.”

He emphasised that for GIPC it aligned with their mandate of promoting Ghana as a place to do

business, saying “our role in this project will push that agenda within the whole scoop.”

He entreated all partners to come on board to support this year’s “Ghana Week in DC”, adding that it was a good course.

Mr Paxton Baker, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), PKB Enterprises, added that the idea behind using football as a key was also to help establish the city of Washington DC as the anchor to showcase talents coming out of Africa.