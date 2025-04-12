Ghana Weighs Lithium Refining Prospects for Future Gains

Amid surging global demand for lithium, Ghana is reassessing its developing lithium sector to secure long-term benefits from emerging refining technologies, according to a recent report by the Natural Resource Governance Institute.

The report highlights innovations in lithium phosphate processing as a potential game changer. Unlike conventional methods that require separate additions of iron and phosphate to lithium carbonate, the new technique relies on incorporating only iron, a development that could lower production costs and simplify manufacturing processes.

The report noted that early adoption of such technology might enable countries like Ghana to attract premium pricing and increased investor interest if the method proves commercially viable. While Chinese firms are testing lithium phosphate on a limited scale and a notable project in Australia has yet to reach a final investment decision, Ghana continues its cautious “mine-and-monitor” approach for its promising spodumene reserves. However, experts warn that delaying a move into refining could lock in long-term offtake agreements, potentially constraining the opportunity for downstream value addition.

Analysts advise Ghanaian authorities to maintain vigilant oversight of the Ewoyaa lithium project, managed by Barari DV Ghana Limited, and to closely scrutinize any future investments. Offtake agreements, which typically span around five years, pose the risk of tying the nation’s lithium exports too early to fixed terms and prices, reducing flexibility to capitalize on a broader range of refining options amid shifting technological and geopolitical dynamics.

Industry stakeholders stress that active engagement with potential refiners is essential to explore all viable lithium products before committing to a final refining strategy. With the global battery market projected to expand rapidly during the energy transition, Ghana’s capacity to adapt to evolving market trends may define whether it captures significant long-term value or remains predominantly a raw material exporter.

Subtle but significant, these developments underscore that strategic foresight and agile policymaking are crucial. A well-coordinated approach today could help Ghana transform its resource wealth into sustainable gains in a rapidly changing global energy landscape.