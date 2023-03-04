Ghana Weightlifters Get Inspiration From Asafa Powell

Members of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation, the Cranes received inspiration from Asafa Powell when he visited their training gym last Thursday.

Asafa Powell, the iconic world top sprinter was at the gym of the Ghana Weightlifters which was put up by Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah at the Accra Sports Stadium and motivated them.

He shared his experience with them and later Alyshia presented Indomie and Verna Mineral Water to them.

The players and their coaches said they were surprised about the visit because they never expected him, and they were very proud for his inspirational words that would encourage them to keep on doing sports to the highest level.

Top lifters, Winnifred Ntumy and Sandra Owusu said they were highly motivated and commended their former President who is now boss of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah for his love for the youth in sports.

Coach of the team, Mike Abotsi thanked the GOC for the historic visit by the world athletics super star.

The athletes and coach has the chance to take pictures with Asafa Powell and his wife.