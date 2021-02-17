THE Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) will hold a virtual congress tomorrow, Wednesday February 17, 2021 as they elect officers to run the federation for the next four years.

As of close of nominations last week, six candidates have expressed their desire to run for various executive positions that include the presidency – which is not being contested by the incumbent – Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah.

Instead, CEO of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has filed his nomination to lead the GWF.

Messrs Isaac Tetteh is vying for the position of vice president; Ben Addy (Secretary General), Ken O. Adade (Deputy General Secretary), Gideon Sackey (Treasurer) and Mrs Edith Aggrey (Deputy Treasurer).

Delegates for the congress would be drawn from the weightlifting fraternity and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

In view of COVID-19 restrictions, tomorrow’s virtual congress is expected to focus largely on the elections as reading of minutes and presentation of accounts and other matters, will be held at the next congress.

From Ghanaian Times Reporter