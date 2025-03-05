Ghana Weightlifting Federation Set for Crucial Elections on March 8

The Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF) is gearing up for a pivotal leadership election on Saturday, March 8, 2025, at the Media Centre of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The polls will determine who steers the federation’s efforts to elevate the sport’s profile and accessibility across the country. Key positions up for grabs include President, Vice President, General Secretary, Treasurer, and three executive members.

The race for the presidency is shaping up to be a closely watched contest between incumbent Hon. Jerry Ahmed Shaib Esq., a Member of Parliament, and challenger Michael Nii Yarboi Annan. Annan, a passionate advocate for the sport, outlined his vision to transform weightlifting into a mainstream discipline in Ghana. “Weightlifting is an everyday sport with the power to instill discipline in our youth,” he said. “If well managed, it can become a cornerstone of national development.”

Annan’s ambitious plans include introducing weightlifting programs in second-cycle and tertiary institutions, fostering local talent in coaching and officiating, and improving access to weightlifting gyms nationwide. He also aims to demystify the sport through roadshows and regional competitions, helping Ghanaians better understand its rules and standards.

In contrast, the Vice President position will see no contest, as incumbent Isaac Tetteh runs unopposed. The elections come at a critical juncture for the federation, with the new leadership expected to drive initiatives that expand the sport’s reach and nurture future champions.

As the federation prepares to usher in a new era, stakeholders are optimistic that the incoming leadership will prioritize grassroots development, infrastructure improvement, and international competitiveness. The March 8 elections promise to be a defining moment for Ghanaian weightlifting, with the potential to unlock the sport’s untapped potential.