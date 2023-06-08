Ghana welcomes the African American Association for Juneteenth commemoration

The African American Association of Ghana extends an invitation to join them in celebrating Juneteenth, slated for June 17, 2023.

Juneteenth is a significant federal holiday in the United States that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Juneteenth holds a special place in history as the longest-running “African American” holiday and in 2021, it was officially recognized as a United States Federal Holiday when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

While the Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863, legally ended slavery, many southern states resisted this change. Juneteenth marks the day when over 250,000 enslaved African Americans in Texas, the westernmost Confederate state, were finally declared free on June 19, 1865. Juneteenth has been joyously celebrated by African Americans for over a century.

This year, the African American Association of Ghana is thrilled to join in solidarity with African Americans worldwide in honoring this important federal holiday. They will be hosting an awareness Parade and festival to commemorate Juneteenth.

In line with the Beyond the Return Campaign and recognizing the significant number of diasporans who have chosen to relocate to Ghana following the successful Year of Return, Ghana 2019 campaign, this festival is proudly supported by The Ministry of Tourism, Art & Culture, The Ghana Tourism Authority and the Office of Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President. Our host venue, The Gold Coast Restaurant, is also a key partner in making this event a grand success.

The day will kick off with an awareness Parade starting from the WEB Dubois Center for Pan Africanism, leading us to the Gold Coast Restaurant where the inaugural Juneteenth Festival will take place. Throughout the day, you can look forward to a local vending marketplace, captivating musical performances, thought-provoking movie screenings centered around Juneteenth, a stimulating panel discussion and heartfelt remarks and recognition of Juneteenth by dignitaries and esteemed personalities.

The African American Association of Ghana serves as a vibrant community of African-Americans living in Ghana, united by a shared mission to promote our cultural, social, spiritual and economic well-being while reintegrating into Ghanaian society. We strive to facilitate the cultural, social, educational, and economic integration of African Americans and other people of African descent returning from the Diaspora into Ghanaian society.

For a detailed schedule of the day’s events, please read below.

JUNETEENTH SCHEDULE – June 17, 2023

7:30 am – Press briefing at the African American Association of Ghana Pavilion at the WEB Dubois Center for Pan Africanism

8:00 am – Parade begins towards Gold Coast

9:30 am – Arrival at Gold Coast & Welcome Cultural Performances

10 am – Program

11 am – Cultural Performance

11:30 am – Lunch Break

1:30 pm – Documentary Screening & Discussion

3 pm – Panel Discussion

4:30 pm – Live Performances

6 pm – Closing

Press outlets interested in covering the day’s events, as well as sponsors and vendors, are kindly requested to contact Francis on 055 823 0532.

They look forward to celebrating Juneteenth together and embracing the spirit of unity and freedom that it represents. Join us for a day filled with joy, cultural appreciation and a sense of belonging.