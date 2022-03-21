Ghana Well Placed To Qualify For World Cup 2022

Black Stars Assistant coach George Boateng says Ghana is well placed to qualify for the fourth World Cup as they come up against Nigeria in the 2022 Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup playoffs.

The build up to the two-legged affair between the two West African rivals is gradually gaining momentum with the Black Stars set to host the Super Eagles on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

According to the Aston Villa U-23 coach, the technical team of the Black Stars has mapped out solid strategies to edge their Nigerian counterparts and remain hopeful of booking a spot at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

“It is an honour and a great privilege to be part of the technical team for the upcoming matches against Nigeria. Ghana is well placed to qualify for Qatar and as a team we are putting in place a very solid plan to come out victorious.

“We respect Nigeria because they have good players, however, we also have some top quality players and we are well capable of competing against Nigeria.

The former Netherland International urged Ghanaians to put their weight behind the team as they look to make their fourth World Cup appearance as they set sight on making history again.

Ghana is among the three nations who have qualified to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup with Senegal and Cameroon being the other two.