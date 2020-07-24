The Ghana Wheelchair Basketball Federation (GWBF) will hold a three-day seminar for its players, coaches, and other stakeholders.

The maiden seminar to be held from September 28-30 is being organised in collaboration with the National Paralympic Committee of Ghana, National Sports Authority (NSA), and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The player/ coaching online education is an International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Africa Zone Development Model to help build the capacity of member federations.

Facilitators for this seminar include Mr. Iddi, a Fiba Certified Referee/ Technical Director IWBF Africa Zone responsible for Central Africa Zone and Mr. Jaspal Dhani, Founder and CEO London Titans Wheelchair basketball club/ CEO Sporting Inclusion UK.

Advertisements