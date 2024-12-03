Ghana Wheelchair Tennis Federation Marks International Day of Persons Living with Disabilities with Junior Training Camp

The Ghana Wheelchair Tennis Federation (GWTF), in partnership with the National Paralympic Committee, celebrated the International Day of Persons Living with Disabilities by hosting a Junior Training Camp at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, December 3, 2024.

Supported by the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the event brought together more than 30 junior players, aged 10 to 18, from across the country.

The camp provided an introduction to wheelchair tennis for children with physical disabilities, giving them the opportunity to develop their skills and gain professional coaching. The young athletes came from various regions of Ghana, including the Volta Region, Cape Coast, Ashanti Region, Brong Ahafo, and Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

National coaches Yahya Macaulay and Philip Plange led the training sessions, supported by regional coaches. The event was not only about enhancing athletic abilities but also aimed to promote inclusivity, raise awareness about the potential of persons with disabilities in sports, and empower the young athletes to become future leaders and role models.

Henry Larbi, the National Coordinator of Wheelchair Tennis, shared the broader vision behind the initiative, emphasizing that the goal was to create a foundation for young people to excel in sports and in life. “We are empowering young people to become leaders and role models,” he said.

Larbi also noted that wheelchair tennis in Ghana began in 2013 and that the Federation is working to expand the sport across the country. “We have a strategic plan to introduce the sport to almost all regions in Ghana,” he said, highlighting that about 70% of the country is already covered. He expressed optimism that in the next year or two, Ghana would have many junior players ready to compete internationally.

As of now, Ghana boasts about nine international wheelchair tennis players, and the Federation aims to further develop the sport to provide more opportunities for athletes with disabilities.

The training camp formed part of the celebrations for World Disability Day, which is observed annually on December 3 to honor the achievements of persons with disabilities and advocate for their full inclusion in all aspects of society. The 2024 theme, “Amplifying the leadership of persons with disabilities for an inclusive and sustainable future,” underscores the importance of empowering persons with disabilities to take on leadership roles and drive inclusive change.