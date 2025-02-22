Ghana Wheelchair Tennis Team Claims Bronze in Historic African Qualifiers Victory

Ghana’s Men’s Wheelchair Tennis Team secured a bronze medal at the 2025 ITF BNP Paribas World Team Cup Africa Qualifiers in Rabat, Morocco, delivering a decisive 3-0 victory over Kenya on Friday, February 21.

The triumph marks a significant milestone for Ghana’s para-sports community, showcasing the nation’s rising prowess in adaptive athletics.

Comprising athletes Bernard Yawson and Daniel Laryea under the leadership of team official Kwabena Afriyie-Siaw, the squad dominated their Kenyan counterparts in a match that underscored their preparation and determination. Host nation Morocco clinched gold in the men’s event, while Egypt took silver.

Ghana’s Ambassador to Morocco, Her Excellency Charity Gbedawo, joined the team during the closing ceremony, commending their achievement. “You have made Ghana proud,” she stated, emphasizing the athletes’ role in elevating the country’s profile on the continental stage.

The team attributed their success to robust support from the Ghana Tennis Federation’s (GTF) wheelchair tennis committee, which facilitated fundraising efforts backed by donors in the Volta Region and sponsorship from Donewell Insurance. National Coordinator Henry Larbi highlighted the critical role of intensive training, acknowledging coach Philip Plange and trainers Bridget Nartey and Stacy Konadu Mensah for their two-week residential camp at Ho’s Sonrise SHS Tennis Court. “Their dedication refined our strategy and stamina,” Larbi noted.

Additional backing came from the International Tennis Federation (ITF), which provided a travel grant to the GTF, alongside logistical support from the federation’s board. The victory not only celebrates athletic excellence but also underscores the impact of grassroots collaboration and investment in para-sports. As Ghana’s wheelchair tennis program gains momentum, this bronze medal serves as both a milestone and a catalyst for future achievements in the sport.