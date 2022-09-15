Ghana whizzkid Kamaldeen Sulemana – a star to watch

Ghana youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana has been named in the French Ligue 1 Fans’ Team of the week following his impressive display for Stade Rennes last weekend.

Sulemana netted his first goal of the season as he helped Rennes to whitewash newly-promoted AJ Auxerre 5-0 last Sunday.

The 20-year-old forward scored the opening goal of the match as early as the 3rd minute with a sublime finish after unleashing a perfect low shot which went in off the right post.

Sulemana’s strike was the difference.

The highly-rated footballer was named in the UEFA Europa League team of the week last week after providing two assists in Rennais’ 2-1 win over Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.

Sulemana has a goal in 7 appearances so far in the French top division this campaign.