… As He Unveils 500 State-Of-The-Art Waste Trucks

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed government’s determination to lift Ghana’s waste management efforts by converting trash into energy to add to Ghana’s energy capacity and ensure the realization of the clean Ghana Agenda.

According to the President, government has provided an enabling environment through the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) to make this a reality.

The President said this when he unveiled 100 state-of-the-art waste management trucks and 25 disinfection equipment that were secured by Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Addressing the gathering, the President said country currently generates over 7.517.540 metric tonnes of waste; which ensures enormous investment opportunities for which the private sector can take advantage.

He said: “I will therefore reiterate my invitation for more private sector companies to collaborate with government in creating business opportunities in the waste management space such as waste to energy, recycling and composting.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also averred that the rapid population growth with its resulting increase in human activities provides that waste management generation activities continue to be a challenge in the country and efforts must be made by both government and the private sector to fine solutions to the problems through the creation of business opportunities.

On his part, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey said unveiling of the waste management equipment confirmed the need for government to continue to engage with the private sector.

He said his outfit will ensure that the equipment is put to good use to ensure it lasts.

He stressed that the Ministry will continue to collaborate with Zoomlion to provide quality services to communities.

“Accra can and must work again. Every one of us has a role to play in achieving this,” he said.

Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah also commended Zoomlion Ghana Limited for being at the forefront of waste management in the country.

She said her ministry has excellent working relationship with Zoomlion and pledged to continue in the spirit to ensure that Accra and other regions are clean.

The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr Joseph Siaw-Agyepong, disclosed that his outfit was unveiling 100 state-of-the-art trucks with modern technology and well-trained drivers to boost their already existing fleet.

He said this was part of a total consignment of five hundred (500) new waste trucks acquired by his group.

“It is expected that the remaining trucks should arrive by the end of the third quarter of this year,” he added.

Additionally, he revealed that JGC was on the verge of receiving over 5,000 motorised tricycles.

These tricycles, he said, will be distributed across the country to support the haulage of solid waste in the cities and communities.

He used the opportunity to announce that a new phase has been added to his company’s operations

“Our drivers have been taken through rigorous training on discipline, defensive driving and customer service to ensure that they deliver service at an optimum standard,” he said.

Concluding, Dr Siaw-Agyepong thanked the Akufo-Addo administration for enabling the private sector to thrive and contribute to the social and economic development of the country.

–Prosper Agbenyega