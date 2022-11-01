Ghana will definitely host the African Games in 2023 – Dr. Ofosu Asare

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for Accra 2023, African Games has re assured Ghanaians that the biggest sporting festival on the continent will come off as scheduled.

Speaking as a special guest at the 2022 Girls Box Tournament at the D G Hathiramani Hall, Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, he said “Ghana has never hosted the African Games before and this would be our first time hosting it and boxing is one of the sports that we count on to win medals for the country, we need you more come 2023 August”.

He added “people are complaining that there is economic hardship so we should pull out of the event, I want to assure you that the government would not do that because hosting this tournament would boost the economy.

He congratulated the young girls who participated in the Girls Box Tournament and pledged to continue supporting the development and promotion of female boxing in Ghana.

“I want to assure you girls that we at the LOC would continue to support female boxing and as we all know next year Ghana will be hosting the rest of Africa, we need you girls to win medals for us” said the LOC Chairman.