Ghana will host this year’s Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) at the Independence Square in Accra.

The five-day crusade, starting from April 20 to 25, 2023, will bring together thousands of worshippers across the country to fellowship with Pastor Dr William F Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church.

The speaker would hold conferences for pastors, church leaders, and ministers of God, as well as an Impact Academy programme for the youth during the five-day crusade.

The crusade is to win and save souls for the Kingdom of God, strengthen the faith of steadfast believers, and prepare them for the second advent of Christ.

The renowned Nigeria preacher, teacher, and evangelist will arrive in Ghana to host the GCK-Ghana, a non-denominational evangelistic outreach campaign.

Pastor Edward Duodu, the National Overseer, Deeper Christian Life Ministry Ghana, speaking at the launch of the programme, said the crusade would have the speaker minister to the peculiar needs of the citizenry.

Pastor Duodu said the crusade would be a vehicle to actualise the vision of reaching the world with the gospel of salvation through the power of technology.

“Telling the truth today and standing by it, makes you strange to many, being honest draws curious stares, and hating compromise is an attitude so many consider an affront to modern civilization.”

“The crusade will reach out to many, trusting God for a harvest of souls as the call to salvation is made,” he said.

He said the crusade would witness a special programme christened ” Lunch Time with Jesus”, to engage new converts and mentor them to find their feet in the faith.

The Most Reverend Dr Paul K.Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of Methodist Church Ghana, urged Christians to be united, put aside differences, and work together towards salvation.

“We need to join hands and not stand by as bystanders. This is a call on Ghana and all Christians to join hands in presenting the One who has solutions to our challenges as a nation,” he said.