Ghana will not miss out on the fourth industrial revolution – Veep to Tony Blair

A Team from the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and Oracle Technologies led by Tony Blair, former UK Prime Minister has visited Ghana.

The team was received by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday, 27 April 2022, at the Jubilee House.

Dr Bawumia and the team discussed opportunities for leveraging Ghana’s leadership role in digitalisation on the African continent to maximize benefits for citizens, local technology firms and businesses.

Dr Bawumia noted that Ghana is now set to move on to the next phase of digitalisation with our commitment to build on the current digital platforms and use data analytics and artificial intelligence to provide life-impacting solutions for the ordinary Ghanaian.

“We are determined that Ghana will not miss out on the fourth industrial revolution,” he stated.