Ghana will progress – Otto Addo still optimistic

By
GNA
-
0
Coach Otto Addo
Coach Otto Addo

Otto Addo Head Coach of the Black Stars remains confident Ghana will progress from Group H after Portugal posted a painful 3-2 defeat to emerge victorious.

It was a nervy moment at Stadium 974 on Thursday evening as Ronaldo led side broke the hearts of Ghanaians to walk away with the maximum points in the first Group H encounter.

At a post-match conference, the former Black Stars midfielder said Ghana still had a big chance to qualify from the group stage.

“We still have a chance to qualify. We have to beat Korea and Uruguay to stand a chance of qualification. Though it would be tough, we can still make it,” he told the press.

On his substitution, he explained that Andre Ayew and Kudus Mohammed’s changes were a tactical decision due to the yellow cards the two players received in the game.

Addo commended the players for their impressive performance, however, disappointed the game ended 3-2 in favour of Portugal.

