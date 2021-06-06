The Minister of Youth & Sports, Mustapha Ussif has revealed that the new leadership of Ghana Sports will reward sportsmen and women based on their performance.

He said the Ministry is giving equitable attention to all sports, which is the desire of the president, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, a keen sports lover.

He was speaking to members of the Black Bombers, the national boxing team who expressed their concerns and challenges to him at the Trust Sports Emporium, where they are preparing for the Olympic Games that will take place in Tokyo, Japan from July 28 to August 8, 2021.

Hon. Ussif assured all the qualified athletes and federations of government support and appreciable rewards if they win medals for the nation.

He expressed that things must be done differently this time, to achieve the much needed results, and his administration will ensure adequate preparations and appreciable motivation.

According to Hon. Mustapha Ussif, he will meet all the qualified federations and see how well everyone will be motivated to achieve results and win medals for the nation at the Olympic Games.

He said the Ministry of Youth & Sports is coming up with modalities for rewarding national athletes, and everyone who performs well will be honoured.