Ghana winger Osman Bukari wins Serbia League with historic hat trick

Osman Bukari did not only make history for Red Star Belgrade by winning the 2023 Serbian League but also grabbed a hat trick for his side in their decisive game with Backa Topola.

The fast-rising Ghana winger powered the red and Whites to their 34th league victory scoring his first on the stroke of half time.

Osman scored twice in the second half to complete a historic hat trick that aided Red Star Belgrade to retain their title.

The visitors were in the lead thanks to Ifet Dakovac’s early penalty kick, but Burkari levelled the score just before halftime.

The fast forward handed Red Star the lead at the hour mark just a few minutes after they had leveled the score, and Guelor Kanga increased it eight minutes later.

Bukari sealed the victory with 15 minutes remaining to help Red Star Belgrade successfully defend their league title.

The former Accra Lions player has been in outstanding form ever since joining the Serbian powerhouses during the summer transfer window. He had scored a hat-trick twice for the group.

Bukari has currently scored 11 goals in the league in 25 games for the team.