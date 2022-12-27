Ghana wins African Basketball Festival

Team Ghana defeated their Nigerians counterparts 33-32 to win the 2022 edition of the African Basketball Festival held at the Bukom Arena in Accra.

The festival was organised by Rite Sports under the auspices of the Beyond the Return Committee.

It was aimed at using sports, music and fashion to engage Africans in the diaspora.

In the other tie Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) basketball team who replaced United States of America defeated France 33-30 to emerged victorious.

The winners of the games would donate their prizes to an orphanage of their choice in the coming games.

The night also featured a fashion show by Beautiful Beneath, Bloom by Edzi and Elikem Kumordzi as well as some musicians performing on stage.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Yaw Sakyi Afari, CEO of RITE Sports expressed gratitude to the committee and promised to extend the event to other countries.

He said, “as far as we had all the teams participating, I would say this is a very successful event, it is not about filing the auditorium, not about 4000 seated capacities but if you have 2000 turning up to support basketball event around this time when they are many events happening, I would definitely call it a successful one.

“We are impressed by the enthusiasm, the commitment exhibited by the participating countries and we are confident that come next year we are even going to see a better performance.

“Come next year we are going to increase the African teams and also the continent, it would be more than a day’s event.”

In two years’, we should be hosting Africa basketball festival in Nigeria or South Africa, Ghana is a starting point”.