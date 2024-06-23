Ghana Wins Bid to Host 2026 African Athletics Championships

Ghana Athletics has confirmed that Ghana will host the 2026 Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Seniors Championships following a successful bid at the CAA council meeting in Douala, Cameroon.

Ghana secured 12 out of 15 votes, surpassing Botswana for the esteemed opportunity.

“Ghana Athletics wins the bid to host the 2026 African Athletics Championship in Accra. The Confederation of African Athletics has confirmed this in its Council Meeting in Douala, Cameroon,” Ghana Athletics announced.

Ghana’s hosting bid highlighted its impressive athletic infrastructure, notably showcased during the 2023 African Games in Accra and at the Cape Coast sports stadium earlier this year. These facilities, alongside Ghana’s organizational capabilities, resonated well with voters.

The African Championships in Athletics, held biennially alongside the Summer Olympics schedule, serves as a premier platform for showcasing the continent’s top athletic talents.

At the ongoing 2024 CAA Seniors Championships in Douala, Ghanaian athletes Isaac Botsio, Edwin Gadayi, and Deborah Acheampong have already made significant strides, advancing to the semi-finals in the 100m events.

The upcoming 2026 event in Accra is anticipated to elevate Ghana’s stature in continental sports and provide an electrifying stage for African athletics.