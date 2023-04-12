Ghana wins big in Day One IHF Africa Zone 3 Trophy Tournament

Ghana’s Under-17 and Under-19 Female teams emerged victorious in their Day One of the International Handball Federation (IHF) Africa Zone Three Trophy tournament at the Tennis Court of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The young ladies exhibited hard work, determination and proved to their fans that they were hungry and ready for the competition.

In the women’s U-17 category, Ghana defeated Benin with 36-22 goals while Nigeria defeated Liberia 61-16 goals to win their first game.

In the women’s U-19 category team Ghana beat Liberia 72-5, while team Cote D’Ivoire beat Benin 38-20 to win their opening.

Rabiyatu Mohammed was adjudged the best player for the U-17 team and Naomi Okine also won the best player for the U-19 team in their group.

Speaking to the GNA Sports, Ms. Mohammed said she was happy that they were able to win their first game of the competition.

She said, “I thank Allah that we were able to win our first game, I hope we shall continue to win the rest of our games.

“For me, winning the best player, is for the team, because without them I wouldn’t have won.

“I want to thank all the players for the support and the hard work we did on the field.”

Ms. Okine also expressed her joy for their first victory in the first competition.

She said, “Yes, we are hosting and as a host nation we need to win to make our country proud, this is just the beginning, our fans should expect more from us in the coming days”.