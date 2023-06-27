Ghana Wins First-Ever Medal At The African Beach Games in Tunisia

Teqball teenagers Sylvester Oko Nortey and Daniel Fobi completed a straight sets win over their more experienced Eswatini (Swaziland,) counterparts to record what seemed like an impossible mission by winning a priceless bronze medal.

Even as the lowest-ranked team in the Teqball competition, Ghana managed a combined total of five wins on their way to a historic bronze.

Notwithstanding the setback of Martha Appiah and Daniel Fobi losing 2-1 to Algeria at the quarter-finals stage, the mood in the camp remained upbeat.

Oko Nortey lost the Men’s Singles semi-final to Victor Oyemade of Nigeria and the bronze match to Yassine Sahli of Tunisia but bounced back later in the day to clinch a bronze with teammate Fobi.

What makes the feat even sweeter is that the pair only trained together for a week in Accra before departure to the biggest-ever African Beach Games comprising 53 countries.

Ghana will next be in action on Tuesday morning when female swimmer Zaira Forson enters the sea to compete in the 5 kilometers open water race.

GOC Communications