Ghana wins six medals in the 2023 Para-Cycling Championship

Ghana won a total of six medals at the just ending 2023 Para-cycling Championship in Accra.

In all, Ghana won two gold medals, one silver and three bronze medals, at the end of the competition.

The 19th Confederation of African Cycling Championship was held under the auspices of Union Cycliste International, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Cycling Federation, the National Sports Authority, and the Ghana Olympic Committee as part of qualification mark for the upcoming All African Games and 2024 Olympic Games in Paris Francis.

In the Men’s Class B division, a distance of 36 km over four laps, Ghana’s Dery Peter came first in a time of 57 minutes, two seconds, followed by Nigerian Tijani Oyindamola Abdullh in a time of one hour, three minutes, 45 seconds and Maltiti Alhassan Abdul Rahaman winning bronze in a time of one hour, five minutes and 23 seconds.

However, in the Women’s class, a distance of 36 km over four laps Ayiglo Favour won the gold medal, followed by Owusu Susana, with Adakurugu Alice winning bronze.

In the category C1 TO C5 in a distance of 36 km over four laps Ghana’s Atta Yaw Richard won bronze medal in a time of one hour, four minutes, 33 seconds, whilst Algerian Djaber Aymen placed second in a time of one hour, one minute, 33 second and Merabt Zinedine of Algeria, came first in a finish time of 57 minutes, two seconds.

In the H3 category in a distance of 36 km over four laps Senegal’s Sarr Macoumba Toure took the gold medal followed by another Senegalese Gaye Mouhamed and Sanka Emou Edmoud also winning the bronze medal.