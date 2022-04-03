Ghana Wins Two Gold At WorldSkills Africa Competition

The team from Ghana won two gold (Mechanical Engineering Computer-Aided Design and Web Technology) and two silver medals (Fashion Technology and Electrical Installation) at the end of the week-long competition which saw participants competing in areas like Automobile Technology, Bricklaying, Electrical Installations, Joinery, Plumbing and Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Wall and Floor Tiling, Water Technology, Cooking, Hairdressing, Restaurant Service, Mechatronics, Welding, Mechanical Engineering CAD, and Fashion Technology.

The Director-General of the Commission for TVET, Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah who led the WorldSkills Ghana Team said, “A huge congratulations to the Hardworking Team Ghana. The Team has made Ghana so so proud!! We are coming home smiling big!”

WorldSkills is a capacity building programme and skills competition aimed at ensuring that the skills competition is inclusive and addresses the actual social challenges faced in Africa.

The programme focuses on collaborative mentorship between WorldSkills International Experts and National Experts (TVET teachers/trainers from Africa), inclusiveness and human-centred design approach and knowledge exchange on occupational standards, skills training, test project development with social values, and skills competition management.-https://thenewsroomonline.com/