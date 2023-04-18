Ghana wins UEFA U-16 Development Tournament in Serbia

Ghana Black Starlets have been crowned champions of the Union European Football Association (UEFA) Development tournament in Serbia after defeating Switzerland 3-2 in the finals in Serbia.

A brace from Ramsey Asumadu and a goal from Bossman Debrah helped Ghana to complete their unbeaten run in the tournament.

The Black Starlets were phenomenal in the competition, picking up wins against hosts Serbia and Spain in the early stages of the UEFA U-16 Development Tournament.

Ghana began her campaign against hosts Serbia on April 13, 2023, after thrashing them by four unanswered goals before taking on Spain in their second game.

The Starlets pulled up a surprise against the Spanish giants, beating them 3-2 to record six points in two games.

Coach Abdul-Karim Zito, despite losing two of his first team players in that tough clash against Spain still came in stronger in the final group clash to pick up an impressive win for the West African side.

Prolific attacker, Benjamin Tsivanyo won the golden boot award netting five goals in three games.

The team is expected to return on Wednesday after a successful competition.