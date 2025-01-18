Ghana Wins Youth Baseball 5 African Championship, Defeating Kenya in the Final

Ghana successfully defended their title at the Youth Baseball 5 African Championship, defeating Kenya 2-0 in the final to secure their place as the top team on the continent.

The victory, with final scores of 8-5 and 5-2, solidified Ghana’s dominance in the sport and earned them their second consecutive championship.

The much-anticipated final brought excitement to the crowd, with passionate fans from both teams creating a festive and competitive atmosphere. Ghana showcased their skill, determination, and team spirit, outplaying Kenya in straight sets to clinch the title.

In the battle for the bronze medal, Tunisia triumphed over South Africa in a thrilling 2-1 victory. After two closely contested sets (3-2, 8-7), Tunisia maintained their composure and emerged victorious, despite fierce support from South Africa’s fans. The final set saw a 2-7 loss for Tunisia, but their early dominance was enough to secure third place.

In the fifth-place game, Zimbabwe defeated Lesotho 2-0 with scores of 11-7 and 17-2, further highlighting their strong performance in the competition.

Final Standings:

Ghana

Kenya

Tunisia

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Lesotho

With Ghana’s impressive performance, they remain a powerhouse in African youth baseball, looking ahead to even greater challenges on the world stage.