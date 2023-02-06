Ghana Women Awards 2023 Rolls Out On February 18

The premier awards scheme to award and recognize Ghanaian women across all industries and public service institutions, the Ghana Women Awards is set to kick off its 2023 edition from 18th February with the broadcast of the 13-episode Ghana Women Awards diaries on TV3 and other major television networks in Ghana.

Over the next 13 weeks, The GWA diaries; will chronicle and profile the lives and achievements of 40 outstanding women selected from across all spheres of Ghanaian society for this year’s honors; and will be crowned with the main awards ceremony on May 13th. 2023.

It will air on Saturdays at 4:30pm with repeats on Sundays at 11am on Tv3.

The Ghana Women Awards is powered by Brein Consult in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender,Children and Social Protection. Media partners tv3, Graphic com, Daily Guide.