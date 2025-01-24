Ghana Women in Agroecology Set to Champion Sustainable Farming Practices

The Ghana Women in Agroecology and Territorial Markets (GWAT) is poised to make significant strides in promoting agroecology as a sustainable farming practice in Ghana.

During a meeting in Accra, key stakeholders convened to discuss strategies for implementing agroecology and formally established an interim leadership team to guide the organization’s future endeavors.

The interim leadership includes a president, vice president, and three additional members, supported by regional coordinators. According to GWAT’s Programmes Officer, Fortune Kyei, the creation of a structured group with 20 members will allow GWAT to register as an independent association and seek funding for upcoming projects.

The initiative is a collaboration between Guzakuza, an organization dedicated to empowering women in agribusiness across Africa, and the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA). Their collective goal is to promote equitable food systems and ensure the prosperity of women and farmers throughout the continent.

The meeting emphasized the wide-ranging benefits of agroecology, which not only supports sustainable farming but also contributes to addressing global challenges such as climate change and the health of agricultural businesses. Stakeholders outlined key strategies to advocate for agroecology, create a favorable environment for farmers transitioning to the practice, and provide necessary support systems.

Ms. Kyei expressed optimism about the future of GWAT, noting that the association’s enthusiasm and commitment set it apart from other women’s organizations that struggled to sustain their impact. She believes that GWAT will stand out as “a different kind of association—formed for women, run by women, and of women.”

The interim president, Emefa Jeanny Ansong Mensah, outlined the group’s vision of making agroecology a household name in Ghana. She emphasized the importance of educating the public about the practice, highlighting that its benefits extend not only to farmers but also to consumers. “Agroecology comes in as an answer to many challenges, from climate change to the health and growth of businesses,” she said.

Ms. Mensah stressed that the successful transition to agroecology in Ghana would allow the country to produce safer, more sustainable agricultural products while boosting the livelihoods of citizens. She assured GWAT members of strong leadership and a collaborative approach to ensure the organization’s success, both locally and internationally.

Additionally, funds from APSA resources are available to support the association’s activities for the first year, with continued backing from AFSA, Guzakuza, and other partners in the years to come. Ms. Mensah called on women in the agriculture sector to join the initiative and help advocate for agroecology, encouraging them to use all available platforms to drive the transition.

This initiative builds on previous efforts by Guzakuza and AFSA, which held a stakeholder roundtable last year to raise awareness about agroecology, propose policy recommendations, and strengthen networks for greater support of sustainable farming practices across the region.