Ghana Women’s Hockey Fraternity To Hold Dialogue On Thursday April 6 At Theodocia Okoh Stadium

The Women’s Sports Commission of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Ghana Hockey Association are organizing a symposium at the Theodocia Okoh Hockey Stadium Conference Hall on Thursday April 6, 2023 at 9am.

According to Madam Elizabeth King, Chairperson of the Women’s Commission and Vice President of the Ghana Hockey Association, the theme of the event is “Overcoming The Challenges Of The Elite Ghanaian Female Athlete And Social Skills For The Elite Athlete For The Competitive Sports World”

She said the programme forms part of efforts to engage and interact with women in sports and empower them to achieve their ultimate goals.

She called on women in hockey; current and old players, coaches, match officials, fans other sports disciplines as well as the media to attend and inform the public on current trends in the hockey world and the current Ghana situation.